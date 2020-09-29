Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead with their plan to quickly fill a vacancy on the bench before November's presidential election.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead with their plan to quickly fill a vacancy on the bench before the November 3rd presidential election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing kicks off Monday with opening statements from senators and Barrett herself.

She will then face questions on what are likely to be grueling all-day sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hearing will conclude on Thursday when outside witnesses will testify.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, has said it will likely vote on her nomination on Oct.

22, setting up a final vote on the Senate floor by the end of the month, just days before the election.

With Republicans controlling the Senate, her confirmation is all but assured.

Democrats have charged Republican leadership with hypocrisy for pushing through Barrett’s confirmation so close to the election, arguing the contest’s winner should pick the nominee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016 blocked Democratic President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick, saying then that a Senate vote should not be taken during an election year.

Barrett’s hearing comes with the country still deeply mired in the coronavirus pandemic, and with several members of the Trump administration having contracted COVID-19, including the president himself – as well as at least three Republican Senators, two of whom are on the Judiciary Committee.

Some officials tested positive after attending the September 26th White House event in which Trump announced Barrett as his Supreme Court pick.

She would be Trump’s third appointee to the high court, replacing the late liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

If confirmed, Barrett could cast a deciding vote in a case before the Supreme Court in which Trump and fellow Republicans are asking the justices to strike down the Obamacare health law.

A favorite of Christian conservatives, Barrett is sure to be asked by Democrats this week about abortion, with conservative activists desperate for the court to overturn Roe v.

Wade.

Democrats are also likely to seek a pledge from Barrett that she would recuse herself if election-related issues reach the court next month.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Supreme Court Hearing Presents a Big Stage, and Big Risks, for Harris

 Though a junior member of the panel, the vice-presidential contender will draw heightened scrutiny as the Senate Judiciary Committee takes up Judge Amy Coney..
NYTimes.com

Conservative groups launch effort to boost support for Barrett

 The effort begins with a pair of new ads that will hit the airwaves Sunday.
CBS News

Would Amy Coney Barrett really strike down Obamacare? What liberals misunderstand

 The liberal assumption that Amy Coney Barrett will vote to entirely strike down Obamacare is revealing, in an unintended way.
USATODAY.com

COVID Positive Donald Trump Holds White House Rose Garden Event Saturday

 Donald Trump is going back to the scene of the crime -- AKA the Rose Garden at The White House, and it's happening today. Our COVID President is throwing a..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Paul Mecurio on Trump's coronavirus "blessing in disguise"

 The president told Americans, "Don't be afraid of Covid"; the Emmy-winning writer/comedian, who also suffered symptoms from the virus, begs to differ
CBS News

Paul Mecurio on Trump and the “blessings” of COVID-19

 After President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus and hospitalized, he released a video in which he stated, "This was a blessing from God that I caught it...
CBS News

Sunday Summary: Trump, COVID in Europe, Hurricane Delta

 Jane Pauley presents the headlines this morning, from President Trump’s rally on the grounds of the White House, to Europe's feared second wave of coronavirus..
CBS News

Can Trump Squeeze More From His White Base in Pennsylvania and Beyond?

 With President Trump trailing Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Pennsylvania in nearly every poll, his last refuge and perhaps best hope is to maximize the turnout of..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election 2020: Taliban confirms support for Donald Trump

 United States President Donald Trump has won the support of the Taliban for his re-election bid, the Afghanistan-based militant group told CBS News.A Taliban..
New Zealand Herald

Trump-aged Covid survivors on the president and the pandemic

 Two Republicans with very different views of the president discuss their recovery from Covid-19.
BBC News

Senate Republicans Denounce White House’s Offer for Coronavirus Relief

 Even as Democrats held out for more concessions over funding and provisions, it was the deep divisions among Republicans that were standing in the way.
NYTimes.com

Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks..
WorldNews

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Today in History for October 11th

 Highlights of this day in history: Congress OK's U.S. military force against Iraq; Former President Jimmy Carter wins Nobel Peace Prize; Anita Hill accuses..
USATODAY.com

End confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominees

 Supreme Court nominee confirmation hearings used to be useful, but are now so contentious that they harm the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

TRP: Republic TV's CFO doesn't appear before cops, cites SC hearing

 Despite summons, Republic TV's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) did not appear before the Mumbai police on Saturday to record his statement in connection with the..
IndiaTimes

Oracle and Google’s Supreme Court showdown was a battle of metaphors

 Alex Castro

Google v. Oracle, a decade-long war over the future of software, neared its end in the Supreme Court this week as a battle of metaphors...
The Verge

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Lindsey Graham opponent Jaime Harrison raises record-breaking $57 million since July, campaign says

 Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham, raised more cash in a quarter than any other U.S. Senate candidate in history.
USATODAY.com
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Greta Thunberg shows support for Biden in rare political tweet

 Teen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg on Saturday showed support for Democrat Joe Biden, urging voters concerned about the environment to make their voices..
WorldNews

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Lindsey Graham in debate forum: Black people can go anywhere in South Carolina if they're 'not liberal'

 "I can say without any doubt, you can be an African American and go to the Senate, you just have to share the values of our state," Graham said.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada [Video]

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is using a campaign stop in economicallydecimated Nevada to hammer President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans fornot doing more to help Americans deal with the economic fallout of thecoronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary standing committee of the United States Senate

Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook used ‘killer acquisitions’ to smite rivals

 A US House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four big technology companies found they used “killer acquisitions” to smite..
WorldNews

Conservative judicial group assembles team of lawyers to boost Barrett

 The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Barrett next week.
CBS News

Republicans press forward with Supreme Court confirmation despite COVID cases

 At least two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Supreme Court nomination announcement for..
CBS News

Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina

Lindsey Graham Says Young Black People, Immigrants Can Go Anywhere if They're Conservative

 It's a breathtaking comment ... Senator Lindsey Graham said South Carolina cops don't pose any problems for Black people and immigrants ... as longs as they're..
TMZ.com

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Indiana and Illinois Senators weigh in on President Trump's Supreme Court pick [Video]

Indiana and Illinois Senators weigh in on President Trump's Supreme Court pick

Indiana and Illinois Senators weigh in on President Trump's Supreme Court pick

Credit: WTHIPublished
Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated [Video]

Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 06:03Published
Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick? [Video]

Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick?

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is currently a federal appeals court judge, She sits on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published