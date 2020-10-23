Bay St. Louis PD investigating fatal shooting Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago Bay St. Louis PD investigating fatal shooting The Bay St. Louis Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred Wednesday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - department is investigating a - murder that occured wednesday - night.- at approximately 11:21 p.m., th- bay st. Louis police department- responded to a shooting on the- - - - 300 block of keller street. A - witness reported numerous shots- fired into an - occupied vehicle. - a single victim, identified as- 30 year old, trellis burnett of- bay - st. Louis, suffered multiple- gunshot wounds and was- transported to a local hospital- for treatment.- burnett died at the hospital- from his injuries.- this investigation is ongoing.- anyone with information - can contact the bay st. Louis - police department at- 228 - 467-9222. - - -





