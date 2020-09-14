Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, GILD

Year to date, Gilead Sciences has lost about 2.7% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 11.0%.

Intel is lower by about 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verisign, trading down 3.9%, and Align Technology, trading up 2.8% on the day.