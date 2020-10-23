Eula Battle laid to rest

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

Today- huntsville's first lady - eula battle - was laid to rest.

Since her passing, we've shared with you stories from those who knew her.

They all talk about her leadership, service and generous heart.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live outside trinity united methodist church in huntsville this afternoon after learning more about mrs battle.

Dan,najahe- this morning family and close friends gathered here at trinity united methodist church to mourn the loss of eula battle - before she was laid to rest.

Huntsville mayor tommy battle and his family allowed the service to be live streamed to the entire community for covid precautions- and so everyone who wanted to could celebrate her life and the impact she left on this community.

Reverend charles gattis delivered the eulogy here today- and remembered mrs battle for all of her work she did in the community and her dedication to helping others.

That work included far more than simply being married to the city's mayor.

She was the co-founder of free 2 teach which helped provide teachers in the community with school supplies.

Gattis spoke of her love not only for her family, but also of her friends and how she was always wanting to help anyone in need..

"as we mourn the passing of her life today, we can give thanks that somewhere along that journey of her life, eula came to understand, why she was born.

She felt comfortable in herself, and because she felt comfortable in herself, she was able to give so much to others."

The funeral lasted less than an hour here at the church- before a small procession proceeded to maple hill cemetary a few miles up the road..

Where mrs battle was laid to rest.

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.