Positively Milwaukee: Local effort to get people to vote Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Artists are inspiring young people to get out to the polls. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WELCOME BACK. THERE ARE ANUMBER OF PUSHES UNDERWAY TOELECTRIFY YOUNG PEOPLE TO VOTE.AND YOU'RE ABOUT TO SEE HOWONE LOCAL EFFORT IS POSITIVELYMILWAUKEE:THEY ARE RAP SONGS WITH APURPOSE4 YOUNG ARTISTS DELIVERING AMESSAGE TO INSPIRE YOUTH TOTHE POLLALL WERE COMISSIONED BY THEWISCONSIN CONSERVATION VOICES-- "VOICE THE VOTE" CAMPAIGN---RICHARD DIAZ IS DIRECTOR OFVOTER REGISTARTION--A HARVARD UNIVERSITY STUDYFOUND THAT 63 PERCENT OF 18-29YEAR OLDS SAY THEY ARE LIKELYTO VOTE THIS PERSIDENTIALELECTION-- PERHAPS IN PART TOCAMPAIGNS LIKE THIS ONEENCOURAGING YOUTH TO GETINVOLVED AND VOTENORTHWESTERN MUTUAL HELPEDFUND THE EFFORT, THE MILWAUKEEREP AND ARTIST "Q THE SUN"HELPED MAKE THE VIDEOS.I BRING YOU POSITIVE STORIESEVERY SUNDAY MORNING AT NINERIGHT HERE ON TMJ4. BRIAN'SFORECAST IS





