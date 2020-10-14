Mental Health Self-Care Day

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 days ago

In this very busy world, it’s good to take time out for yourself.

This very busy world, it's - good to take time out for - yourself.

- that's what the folks at the- mental health association of- south mississippi encouraged- dozens to do today at self- care day inside the biloxi civi- center.

- self care day included an exper- panel, a family recovery- story and much more.- - "a variety of things happening- in the- building all at one time, but - it's all geared around mental - health and how do i identify- - - - it, where do we go to get help,- all those things that people ma- not know how to - navigate.

But that's a lot of - what we've had going on today i- - - - talking about self care, what - can i do for myself today or or- tomorrow that's going to help m- feel a little - - - - more balanced and you know, les- stressed."- the focus on the event was- coping with stress and- networking with people who may- be able to