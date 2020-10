In-Person Voting Opens At 118 Locations Saturday Including Staples Center, Forum Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:49s - Published 1 minute ago In-Person Voting Opens At 118 Locations Saturday Including Staples Center, Forum Staples Center is one of the 118 voting locations in L.A. County that will officially open Saturday and the county has made many changes to make sure voters feel safe. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this