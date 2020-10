[NFA] In the final sprint to Election Day , President Donald Trump doubled down on his attempt to win over the senior vote in Florida on Friday, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden vowed to kill the virus but not the economy in Delaware .

Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on..

Rudy Giuliani shared files from what he said was Hunter Biden's laptop, which were then turned over to the FBI, a Delaware attorney general spokesman said.

One day after the final debate, President Trump was in Florida and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Delaware as both continue battling for swing..

In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sparred over whether to raise the federal..

In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate the ongoing battle over approving a..

In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sparred over their views on immigration and..

In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked each other over their stance on..

Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

President Donald Trump stumped in the battleground state of Florida Friday, slamming rival Joe Biden for his remarks on oil and insisting the U.S. can never have..

President Trump's got himself a costar at his latest rally in Florida -- one of his supporters who can't stop flashing what looks like the white power hand..