Limited number of fans approved for UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 week ago Limited number of fans approved for UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium UNLV Athletics’ plan to allow a limited number of fans at its home football games at Allegiant Stadium this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alan White RT @frntofficesport: UNLV's plan to allow a limited number of fans into Allegiant Stadium has been approved by the state. The school will… 11 hours ago Front Office Sports UNLV's plan to allow a limited number of fans into Allegiant Stadium has been approved by the state. The school wi… https://t.co/gPTeExr1Vu 15 hours ago OfftheStrip.com Local Business & Event Directory A limited number of fans have been approved to attend UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium. A maximum of 2,000… https://t.co/SjjKqDleft 3 days ago TMoney Blanton RT @UNLVathletics: Approval Announced For Limited Number Of Fans At @unlvfootball at @AllegiantStadm SNHD & state of Nevada's department… 4 days ago