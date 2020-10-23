Limited number of fans approved for UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium
UNLV Athletics’ plan to allow a limited number of fans at its home football games at Allegiant Stadium this season.
Alan White RT @frntofficesport: UNLV's plan to allow a limited number of fans into Allegiant Stadium has been approved by the state.
The school will… 11 hours ago
Front Office Sports UNLV's plan to allow a limited number of fans into Allegiant Stadium has been approved by the state.
The school wi… https://t.co/gPTeExr1Vu 15 hours ago
OfftheStrip.com Local Business & Event Directory A limited number of fans have been approved to attend UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium. A maximum of 2,000… https://t.co/SjjKqDleft 3 days ago
TMoney Blanton RT @UNLVathletics: Approval Announced For Limited Number Of Fans At @unlvfootball at @AllegiantStadm
SNHD & state of Nevada's department… 4 days ago
Allegiant Stadium open to fans through UNLV games, tours and private eventsAllegiant Stadium open to fans through UNLV games, tours and private events
Limited number of fans allowedA limited number of fans have been approved for the first 2 UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium. The first game is Oct. 31 against University of Nevada Reno.
Will UNLV allow fans at football gamesWill fans be allowed to attend unlv games this season? That is still up in the air, but no matter what, friendly faces will be in the stands.