D'AVOLIO TRIAL DAY 5

County court.

Today the jury heard strained and private conversations between an estranged husband and wife.

None 2:53:36 "today in court a series of phone message between a wife that needed to move on and a husband who couldn't let go a utica police investigator who assisted rome police with the investigation into kerrileed'avf last year, analyzed the phone of her estranged husband, jason d'avolio, who is currently on trial for her murder.

The phone messages sgt.

Greg facciolo read told a tale of one sided love that turned deadly... 2:38:48 "as soon as your comfortable with yourself weight wise, you're going to find someone to replace me and bounce out" 2:24:26 "ok until then love ya see ya in this life or the next.

Xoxo for all four of my girls" 2:14:23 to kerrilee on 4/12/2019 at 1:04 pm i hope loverboy enjoyed your selfies and or nude selfies that you were sending off the bed" kerrilee d'avolio did not encourage her estranged husband; she begged him to let her go.

2:33:55 "kerrilee sresponds about six minues later file the divorce.

About two minutes later kerrilee responds i'm with myself get it through your head.

About a minute later, kerrilee responds leave me alone" 2:21:39 "20 seconds later kerrillee then sends another text, 'if you want ne to be happy, you would let me go" then, a departure from the heartbreak and pleading when sgt.

Facciolo reads a text from jason d'avolio's cell to an unidentified number 2:40:38 "so i definitely need someone that wants to be loved i can keep up with me in the sheets not that i'm sending for anyghing but i do like to have fun" the most chilling messagew, sent in the hours after she was killed 2:46:08 "on july 29th, 10:58 am, a atext message was sen tto kerirlee.

The subsstance says hey pick up the pphone it's the police calling you to make sure youre alive" testimony resumes monday, as the trial enters week two.

Jf, nc2.

