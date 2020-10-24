Evil Takes Root The Curse of the Batibat movie

Evil Takes Root The Curse of the Batibat movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Felix Fojas is a paranormal investigator on a journey to investigate the mysterious loss of his old lover, Amanda, in a sleepy midwestern town.

Quickly, he discovers she fell victim to the Batibat, an ancient evil that followed her home from the Philippines.

Felix must now battle the forces of evil and unravel the mystery of the Batibat in order to save Amanda’s daughter, Sarah, from its hellish grip.

Cast includes Nicolas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew), Sean Carrigan (Ford v Ferrari), and Adetokumboh M’Cormack (Battle Los Angeles).