Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended the UK government's record of providing support for the arts and creative industries.

Thirty-six cultural organisations will receive over £77 million from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Report by Dessentjacksonl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn