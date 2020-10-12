Global  
 

Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended the UK government's record of providing support for the arts and creative industries.

Thirty-six cultural organisations will receive over £77 million from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

