Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden accepts there is a growing sense offrustration at the ban on live crowds at sporting events, but insists therecan be no change until the spread of coronavirus is curbed.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says parts of the country may face stricter lockdown restrictions based on the level of infection in the region. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
U.S. stocks recovered on Thursday some of the steep losses seen the day before as investors gobbled up high-flying tech names in anticipation of strong quarterly results after the close, which Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet each delivered. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus restrictions.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn