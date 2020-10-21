Wales restrictions: 17-day lockdown to come into force

Lockdown in Wales is a “short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives”



First Minister Mark Drakeford has said a firebreak lockdown coming into forcein Wales at 6pm on Friday is “a short, sharp shock that will save people’slives”. “The clear advice we have is that we need to act urgently now becausethe virus is moving too fast,” Mr Drakeford told a press conference inCardiff. “We have to act and have to act now.” Public Health Wales hasreported 45 deaths in people with Covid-19 this week, Mr Drakeford said.

