Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wales restrictions: 17-day lockdown to come into force

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Wales restrictions: 17-day lockdown to come into force
Wales has the lowest infection rates of any of the four nations of the UK.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Covid-19: South Yorkshire wakes up to tier 3 restrictions

 Millions are now under England's tightest rules, as the first full day of Wales' "firebreak" lockdown begins.
BBC News

Wales lockdown: Pubs and restaurants shut as Wales lockdown begins

 People are told to "stay home" with all but essential shops closed as a 17-day lockdown begins.
BBC News

Scotland 48-7 Georgia: Scots warm up for Six Nations with emphatic win

 Scotland warmed up for next Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales with a comfortable 48-7 win against Georgia at Murrayfield.
BBC News
Lockdown in Wales is a “short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives” [Video]

Lockdown in Wales is a “short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives”

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said a firebreak lockdown coming into forcein Wales at 6pm on Friday is “a short, sharp shock that will save people’slives”. “The clear advice we have is that we need to act urgently now becausethe virus is moving too fast,” Mr Drakeford told a press conference inCardiff. “We have to act and have to act now.” Public Health Wales hasreported 45 deaths in people with Covid-19 this week, Mr Drakeford said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Alcohol essential, hairdryer isn't?!' [Video]

'Alcohol essential, hairdryer isn't?!'

Sky's Kay Burley asks Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething what comes under essential items following new lockdown restrictions.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:55Published
Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force [Video]

Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force

Ireland is facing the toughest set of restrictions for six weeks as it entersa second lockdown. The entire country moved to the highest level ofrestrictions under the Government’s five-tiered..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
New COVID-19 records across Europe as restrictions reimposed [Video]

New COVID-19 records across Europe as restrictions reimposed

European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published