Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Cases Expected To Be "Most Deadly" This Fall And Winter

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
COVID-19 Cases Expected To Be 'Most Deadly' This Fall And Winter

COVID-19 Cases Expected To Be "Most Deadly" This Fall And Winter

The number of new daily cases of coronavirus will "easily hit six-figure numbers" soon.

Business Insider reports that this is according to a public health expert told CNN Friday.

The US recorded the highest number of new daily cases yesterday with an additional 83,757 cases.

These cases are marking a single day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Experts predict that a third wave of infections this fall and winter could be the deadliest.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WHO: Why The US And Europe Are Headed For A Miserable, Deadly Winter [Video]

WHO: Why The US And Europe Are Headed For A Miserable, Deadly Winter

The World Health Organization knows what the single most effective method of controlling an epidemic is: quarantining. It's complete isolation from other people, including those you'd normally live..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Rise In COVID Cases Cause For Concern [Video]

Rise In COVID Cases Cause For Concern

As we move into the fall and winter, the United States is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases and as one doctor told KDKA's John Shumway - not only is there cause of concern, there's also certain..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:22Published
State Leaders Preparing For Coronavirus Fall Surge [Video]

State Leaders Preparing For Coronavirus Fall Surge

Leaders in the Pennsylvania Health Department are preparing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases this fall and winter.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:56Published