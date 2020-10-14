COVID-19 Cases Expected To Be "Most Deadly" This Fall And Winter

The number of new daily cases of coronavirus will "easily hit six-figure numbers" soon.

Business Insider reports that this is according to a public health expert told CNN Friday.

The US recorded the highest number of new daily cases yesterday with an additional 83,757 cases.

These cases are marking a single day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Experts predict that a third wave of infections this fall and winter could be the deadliest.