5 Totally Bizarre Factoids About US Presidential Elections

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:56s
Despite generally standardized election practices across the US states, every general election has its own unique quirks.

Candidates in the 1884 election were judged not only by their policies but also through phrenological analysis.

Phrenology is the practice of judging character by 'reading' the lumps and bumps on a person's skull.

In 1920, five-time failed Socialist candidate Eugene V.

Debs, or 'Convict No.

9653,' ran for president from federal prison.

He still garnered 900,000 votes.


