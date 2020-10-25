Alien Dominion Majestic 12 Documentary movie

Alien Dominion Majestic 12 Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: An anonymous package with no return address reveals the most mind-blowing contents about true Alien encounters systematically covered-up by the government.

The dossier revealed the existence of an "eyes only" secret committee with the highest security clearance of all, even above the President of the United States.

If true, it would be the greatest revelation in the history of the world.

That there are those at the top of a mysterious chain of command who know Aliens walk amongst us and are communicating with extraterrestrial intelligence from outer space.