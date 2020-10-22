PM Modi's Dussehra greetings: Light a lamp for soldiers while celebrating | Oneindia News

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister began by extending his wishes on Dussehra.

After he performed the Shastra Puja, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that India wants peace along its border with China.

Speaking at the RSS's annual Vijayadashami rally, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of power and scope, adding the world knows that country's expansionist designs.

Democrat US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump for calling India "filthy" when the two leaders had a final face-off at the last presidential debate.

A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district was assaulted and thrown off the terrace of a building by three neighbours who harassed her.

