Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi's Dussehra greetings: Light a lamp for soldiers while celebrating | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:00s - Published
PM Modi's Dussehra greetings: Light a lamp for soldiers while celebrating | Oneindia News

PM Modi's Dussehra greetings: Light a lamp for soldiers while celebrating | Oneindia News

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister began by extending his wishes on Dussehra.

After he performed the Shastra Puja, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that India wants peace along its border with China.

Speaking at the RSS's annual Vijayadashami rally, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of power and scope, adding the world knows that country's expansionist designs.

Democrat US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump for calling India "filthy" when the two leaders had a final face-off at the last presidential debate.

A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district was assaulted and thrown off the terrace of a building by three neighbours who harassed her.

#Dussehra #MannKiBaat #Coronavirus


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News

PM Modi addresses first rally in Bihar's Sasaram, says oppn wants to push Bihar backward again; PM Modi rakes up Article 370 in Bihar poll campaign, a point Nitish's JDU had also differed on at first;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
October 22: India marks black day against Pakistan's first proxy war | Oneindia News [Video]

October 22: India marks black day against Pakistan's first proxy war | Oneindia News

The Narendra Modi govt observed October 22nd as 'Black Day' in memory of Pakistan unleashing its very first proxy war on Indian territory. Two months after India’s independence, on 22nd October 1947,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
India warns Twitter after platform shows Leh, J&K as China | Oneindia News [Video]

India warns Twitter after platform shows Leh, J&K as China | Oneindia News

India warns Twitter over misrepresentation of map; PM Modi addresses Bengalis on Durga Puja, BJP makes big poll push; BJP promises free vaccines for Bihar in manifesto; Chirag Paswan wishes 'guide'..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published