‘Inconsistent Pogba dividing fans’ Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:39s - Published 1 day ago ‘Inconsistent Pogba dividing fans’ United We Stand editor Andy Mitten joined Super Sunday Matchday to discuss the form of Paul Pogba and how an empty Old Trafford is affecting Manchester United’s home form. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this