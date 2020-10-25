John Kosich's Democracy 2020; October 25, 2020

Talking about Sunday voting, why the candidates are campaigning where and what the early vote might mean to when we learn Ohio election results.



Related videos from verified sources John Kosich's Democracy 2020; October 4, 2020



Days before the start of early voting in Ohio John Kosich looks at the role of the state in this election, he also talks with former Vice President Joe Biden the day after the Cleveland debate. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 04:14 Published 3 weeks ago Why President Trump keeps coming back to Northern Ohio



A closer look at why President Trump keeps coming back to Northern Ohio Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:54 Published on September 17, 2020 John Kosich's Democracy 2020; September 13



Early voting applications come in at record pace in Ohio and meeting the man who will lead Cleveland Catholics in this September 13 edition of Democracy 2020. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 05:35 Published on September 13, 2020