Ancelotti has said that the Toffees will appeal the red card.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was not happy with Kevin Friend's decision to send off Lucas Digne for his challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters.

Carlo Ancelotti has slammed the ‘joke’ decision to send Lucas Digne off in Everton’s 2-0 defeat...

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti felt that the red card awarded to Lucas Digne in his team’s Premier...