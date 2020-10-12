Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest

Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest

The opposition has given Belarusian President Lukashenko an ultimatum: Resign by midnight or face a national strike.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus protest: Police 'fire stun grenades' at demonstrators in Minsk

 Police fire stun grenades at protesters in Minsk hours ahead of a deadline for the president to resign.
BBC News
Protests in Belarus ahead of Lukashenko deadline [Video]

Protests in Belarus ahead of Lukashenko deadline

Tens of thousands of people have marched throiugh Minsk and other cities in Belarus a day before the country's opposition has threatened to launch a national strike if President Alexander Lukashenko refuses to resign.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Several Detained During Women’s March in Minsk: Reports

 At least nine protesters were detained during an anti-government women’s march in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday, October...
WorldNews

Azarenka, Sabalenka set up all-Belarusian final at Ostrava

 Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka set up an all-Belarusian final at the Ostrava Open after winning their semi-finals on Saturday. Former world number one..
WorldNews

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights [Video]

Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights

The award comes as EU sanctions Belarusian officials amid protests and refuses to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the leader.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published
Women take to streets of Belarus once again, calling for Lukashenko to go [Video]

Women take to streets of Belarus once again, calling for Lukashenko to go

In what has now become a tradition on Saturdays in the Belarusian capital, hundreds marched carrying flowers and chanting in protest againt president Alexander Lukashenko

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Belarus protest: Police 'fire stun grenades' at demonstrators in Minsk

Police fire stun grenades at protesters in Minsk hours ahead of a deadline for the president to...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens [Video]

Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens

Security forces in Minsk use water cannon, stun grenades to disperse opposition supporters demanding new election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published