Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published
3 minutes ago
Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest
The opposition has given Belarusian President
Lukashenko an ultimatum: Resign by midnight or face a national strike.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Protests in Belarus ahead of Lukashenko deadline Tens of thousands of people have marched throiugh Minsk and other cities in Belarus a day before the country's opposition has threatened to launch a national strike if President Alexander Lukashenko refuses to resign. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Police fire stun grenades at protesters in Minsk hours ahead of a deadline for the president to...
BBC News - Published
45 minutes ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources