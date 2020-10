BBB warning about open enrollment scams Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:46s - Published 5 minutes ago BBB warning about open enrollment scams 0

DENVER7 CONSUMER ALERT. A WARNING ABOUT A HEALTHCARE SCAM INVOLVING OPEN ENROLLMENT. MEDICARE ENROLLMENT IS UNDERWAY RIGHT NOW, AND IT GOES UNTIL DECEMBER 7TH. THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT STARTS ENROLLMENT THIS SUNDAY AND RUNS THROUGH DECEMBER 15TH. THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU SAYS SCAMMERS ALSO KNOW IT'S OPEN ENROLLMENT TIME AND MAY CALL YOU.





Tweets about this SA Night Desk RT @ksatnews: The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scammers who try to steal personal information from those looking for heal… 6 days ago KSAT 12 The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scammers who try to steal personal information from those lookin… https://t.co/IYK51a9nnl 6 days ago Golden Gate BBB According to new https://t.co/K4ibqrQCsO reports, Americans are getting scam calls phishing for their Medicare numb… https://t.co/B0kSA0VH8s 6 days ago Wisconsin BBB According to new https://t.co/QT25lZfI0P reports, Americans are getting scam calls phishing for their Medicare numb… https://t.co/B2FLh1atQh 1 week ago