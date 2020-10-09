Judi Dench saved goldfish with the 'kiss of life' Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Judi Dench saved goldfish with the 'kiss of life' During a chat with Chris Evans, Dench revealed the incident happened years ago, and her fish has since passed away. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Judi Dench Says She Once Gave Her Pet Goldfish Mouth-to-Mouth Judi Dench will do anything for her pets. During an episode of How to Wow podcast, the 85-year-old...

Just Jared - Published 2 weeks ago



