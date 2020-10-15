Global  
 

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NHAI's new building in Nagpur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated National Highways Authority of India's new building in Maharashtra's Nagpur, through video conferencing on October 26.

At the event, Gadkari said, "NHAI needs to undergo reforms. Time has come to act against non-performing employees of NHAI."


Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari Indian politician

National Highways Authority of India National Highways Authority of India agency that maintains National Highways in India


Nagpur Nagpur Winter capital of Maharashtra, India

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

