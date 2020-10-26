Hancock: I agree strongly with Rashford Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published 1 week ago Hancock: I agree strongly with Rashford Health secretary Matt Hancock says he agrees 'very strongly' with Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign, but stands by government policy. 0

Tweets about this Faye RT @FreddieBailey96: Tory Health Secretary Matt Hancock today has said: “I agree very strongly with Marcus Rashford’s campaign”. He voted… 6 days ago rainyrain RT @_JD_Black: If Matt Hancock really does agree 'very strongly' with Marcus Rashford's campaign for free school meals during the school ho… 1 week ago Vaughan Richards @SkySportsNews @MarcusRashford I agree very strongly with @MarcusRashford’s free school meals campaign, but stands… https://t.co/wt402nrziJ 1 week ago Joshua Whitelaw Matt Hancock: Yeah strongly agree with Marcus Rashford and free school meals. Also Matt Hancock: *votes against fr… https://t.co/i7vPDN3kVB 1 week ago Bob RT @peterwalker99: Fairly curious Matt Hancock interview on Sky. New govt line seems to be: we support Marcus Rashford's free school meals… 1 week ago

