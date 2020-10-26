Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hancock: I agree strongly with Rashford

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Hancock: I agree strongly with Rashford

Hancock: I agree strongly with Rashford

Health secretary Matt Hancock says he agrees 'very strongly' with Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign, but stands by government policy.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

fayebramhill

Faye RT @FreddieBailey96: Tory Health Secretary Matt Hancock today has said: “I agree very strongly with Marcus Rashford’s campaign”. He voted… 6 days ago

rainyra39290254

rainyrain RT @_JD_Black: If Matt Hancock really does agree 'very strongly' with Marcus Rashford's campaign for free school meals during the school ho… 1 week ago

Vaughanyboy

Vaughan Richards @SkySportsNews @MarcusRashford I agree very strongly with @MarcusRashford’s free school meals campaign, but stands… https://t.co/wt402nrziJ 1 week ago

jhwhitelaw

Joshua Whitelaw Matt Hancock: Yeah strongly agree with Marcus Rashford and free school meals. Also Matt Hancock: *votes against fr… https://t.co/i7vPDN3kVB 1 week ago

fluxcapdoodah

Bob RT @peterwalker99: Fairly curious Matt Hancock interview on Sky. New govt line seems to be: we support Marcus Rashford's free school meals… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Health Secretary: No child should go hungry [Video]

Health Secretary: No child should go hungry

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that no child should go hungry whileinsisting that millions has already been provided to councils to help theircommunities.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published