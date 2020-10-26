Hancock: I agree strongly with Rashford
Health secretary Matt Hancock says he agrees 'very strongly' with Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign, but stands by government policy.
Faye RT @FreddieBailey96: Tory Health Secretary Matt Hancock today has said: “I agree very strongly with Marcus Rashford’s campaign”.
He voted… 6 days ago
rainyrain RT @_JD_Black: If Matt Hancock really does agree 'very strongly' with Marcus Rashford's campaign for free school meals during the school ho… 1 week ago
Vaughan Richards @SkySportsNews @MarcusRashford I agree very strongly with @MarcusRashford’s free school meals campaign, but stands… https://t.co/wt402nrziJ 1 week ago
Joshua Whitelaw Matt Hancock: Yeah strongly agree with Marcus Rashford and free school meals.
Also Matt Hancock: *votes against fr… https://t.co/i7vPDN3kVB 1 week ago
Bob RT @peterwalker99: Fairly curious Matt Hancock interview on Sky. New govt line seems to be: we support Marcus Rashford's free school meals… 1 week ago
Health Secretary: No child should go hungryHealth Secretary Matt Hancock says that no child should go hungry whileinsisting that millions has already been provided to councils to help theircommunities.