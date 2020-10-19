Global  
 

PM serves up new hospital food

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:53s
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS.

Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge.

Report by Etemadil.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Prue Leith Prue Leith South African-British chef, writer, television personality, businesswoman


National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

