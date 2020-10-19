PM serves up new hospital food

More than 50 Tory backbench MPs have written to the Prime Minister calling fora “clear road map” out of lockdown restrictions in northern England. In aletter, the group representing northern constituencies warned the pandemic isthreatening Boris Johnson’s election pledge to “level-up” the country. But whyis a road map out of lockdown important to northern politicians and what couldit involve?
Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic.
The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North.
Boris Johnson is under pressure from scores of Conservative MPs to detail a“road-map out of lockdown” as more people in England come under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions. The Prime Minister has been warned by a group of 50Tory backbenchers representing northern constituencies that the pandemic isthreatening his election pledge to “level-up” the country. More than eightmillion people in England – predominantly in the North – will be under themost stringent Covid-19 restrictions by the end of the week.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region.
She also outlined the new five-tier alert system, explaining levels one and three resemble various restrictions that have been in place in the country since summer and level four would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London. The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them. A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination.