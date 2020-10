A homeowner in Grand County described his escape from the East Troublesome Fire on Wednesday night as snow fell Sunday on the fire and burn scar.



Related videos from verified sources "It was like a freight train": Trail Creek homeowner narrowly escapes East Troublesome Fire



Imagine trying to outrun an inferno and three trees fall on the only road out. That's what Mike Darrah had to contend with Wednesday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:27 Published 9 hours ago Herd of elk cross highway seemingly to escape the East Troublesome fire in Colorado



A herd of elk was seen crossing Highway 34 near the town of Estes Park in northern Colorado, seemingly trying to escape the East Troublesome Fire that was raging nearby. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago