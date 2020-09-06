An Expert's Advice to Help You Make Informed Decisions During the Open Enrollment Period

The Medicare open enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7, and the current pandemic has made being informed about your Medicare plan benefits more important than ever.

The choices made now will have a huge impact on personal health and healthcare coverage in the future.

To help make an informed decision during Medicare open enrollment, Martin Esquivel, Vice President, Medicare Product Management at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, is here to discuss which benefit options through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicare Advantage plans may be best for you and your circumstances at this time.

He is joined by Marie Swanson, a member who accessed the Healthy Pantry benefit through her Medicare Advantage plan that not only supported her weight loss journey, but also established a plan to maintain a healthy lifestyle so she can participate in the activities that matter most to her.

To learn more about Medicare Advantage Plans visit www.shop.anthem.com/medicare