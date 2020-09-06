Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An Expert's Advice to Help You Make Informed Decisions During the Open Enrollment Period

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:24s - Published
An Expert's Advice to Help You Make Informed Decisions During the Open Enrollment Period

An Expert's Advice to Help You Make Informed Decisions During the Open Enrollment Period

The Medicare open enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7, and the current pandemic has made being informed about your Medicare plan benefits more important than ever.

The choices made now will have a huge impact on personal health and healthcare coverage in the future.

To help make an informed decision during Medicare open enrollment, Martin Esquivel, Vice President, Medicare Product Management at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, is here to discuss which benefit options through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicare Advantage plans may be best for you and your circumstances at this time.

He is joined by Marie Swanson, a member who accessed the Healthy Pantry benefit through her Medicare Advantage plan that not only supported her weight loss journey, but also established a plan to maintain a healthy lifestyle so she can participate in the activities that matter most to her.

To learn more about Medicare Advantage Plans visit www.shop.anthem.com/medicare


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

What You Need To Know About Medicare Sign-Ups [Video]

What You Need To Know About Medicare Sign-Ups

The medicare open enrollment period is now open, and the current pandemic has made being informed about your medicare plan benefits more important than ever. So joining us today to discuss benefit..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Medicare's Open Enrollment Period is on the Horizon [Video]

Medicare's Open Enrollment Period is on the Horizon

In just a couple weeks, Medicare's Open Enrollment Period will kick off, and eligible participants will be able to examine their current plans and make changes if desired. But if you're one of the tens..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:22Published
Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas closes tomorrow [Video]

Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas closes tomorrow

The buffet at Wynn Las Vegas is closing Monday. A spokesperson says guests prefer a more traditional buffet experience over the served all-you-can-eat format that it came up with to re-open. He also..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published