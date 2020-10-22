Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, down about 7.4% and shares of Conns off about 4.2% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, down about 7.4% and shares of Conns off about 4.2% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led down by Cenovus Energy, trading lower by about 11.6% and Vermilion Energy, trading lower by about 9.5%.





