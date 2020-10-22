PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani

Bihar went under first phase of polling on October 28. The voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar polls was recorded at 52.24%. While addressing a press conference in Patna, Bihar ADG Jitendra Kumar informed that 93 cases registered for violation of COVID-19 guidelines in the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly elections today.
Bihar recorded a 53.54 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday, according to a release by the Chief Electoral Officer Bihar. "Till 5 pm the voter turnout in Bihar phase one election was 52.24 per cent. In 2015 elections, Phase one turnout was 54.94 per cent and in Lok Sabha elections it was 53.54 per cent. The voting is still underway in some places and the final figures will be out soon," Arora said. The CEC said 12 out of the 16 districts where polling was held are affected by left Wing Extremism (LWE). He said that the polling time had to be extended in 12 polling stations owing to the late start of the process. Watch the video for more details.
Shadow Foreign Secretary and MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy says the government's negotiations with local leaders over new coronavirus restrictions are 'absolute chaos'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government said a further 310 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday. This brings the UK total to 45,675.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths whereCovid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additionaldata on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been61,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
"Anybody who drives down the motorways in France in August will see the lines of Dutch caravans moving south, almost like a migration of animals in Africa," Martin McKee, Professor of European Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, tells Euronews.View on euronews
BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused it of using farmers and their issues for its benefit. Comparing the previous Congress government at Centre with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she said that people have learned that only a 'sevak' can dedicate himself\herself for the development of the nation and those who are willing to become self-reliant will have to walk with PM Modi. Irani was in Morbi to campaign for BJP candidate Brijesh Merja. Morbi is one of the eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat, where bypolls will be held on November 3. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the opposition RJD in Bihar, calling its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav the "yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj" and attacking him over the promise of 10 lakh government jobs. He cautioned people against the double whammy Bihar could face if those responsible for having turned the state "beemar" (sick) were voted to power amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. These elections are an opportunity to re-elect those who have pulled Bihar out of deep darkness....Please ask yourself the question does the yuvraj of jungle raj have the credibility and the experience to fulfil the aspirations of the state's lower and middle classes," he said. Watch the full video for more.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar’s Champaran. Rahul said, “PM Modi had promised that a sugar factory would be set up, did Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tea with you all?” Rahul also took a jibe at Nitish and said what Bihar CM did to the state in 2006 is what PM is doing to other states now. Rahul addressed the rally on the first day of polling for assembly elections in Bihar. Watch the full video for more details.
In an attempt to douse the fire ignited over the promise of free vaccine in its manifesto in the poll bound Bihar, Now Union Minister
Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that all people of the country will..
The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister..
