PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani addressed a public rally in Bodh Gaya on October 26.

"There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty stomach.

Now, PM Modi is providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19 pandemic and not 'lalten'," she said in the rally.

Three-phase Bihar elections will begin from October 28.