Salford 12-10 St Helens
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Salford 12-10 St Helens
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:01s - Published
41 seconds ago
Highlights of the Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and St Helens.
Super League: Salford Red Devils 12-10 St Helens
Salford strike late through Krisnan Inu to deny a youthful St Helens an 11th Super League win in a...
BBC Sport - Published
1 hour ago
