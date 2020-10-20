Wall Street tumbles as virus cases soar
U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in four weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.
