Wall Street tumbles as virus cases soar

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in four weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.

Hilary Kramer, CIO of Kramer Capital Research, joins Yahaira Jacquez to discuss stocks on Wall Street falling sharply on Monday and her take on tech earnings coming up this week.

