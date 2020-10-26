Former Shucker Brett Phillips drives in winning run in World Series game four

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 minutes ago

That’s because Phillips used to suit up in a Biloxi Shuckers uniform and play at MGM Park just four years ago.

Tampa Bay Outfield Brett Phillips may look familiar to many down here on the Coast.

Tampa bay outfielder brett- phillips may look familiar to - many- down here on the coast.

That's- because phillips used to suit u- in- a biloxi shuckers uniform and - play at m-g-m park just four- years - ago.- in game 4 of the world series - saturday, in the bottom of the- ninth, 2 outs, and 2 strikes, - rays down by one, phillips- stepped - up to the plate and delivered - this perfectly placed base hit- to right field to send kevin- kiermaier and then randy- arozarena home for the winning- run.

Biloxi shuckers general- manager hunter reed told news 2- he- seen that exact play from - phillips before in 2013 playoff- when phillips and reed were wit- the greenville astros.- - hunter reed, biloxi shuckers- general - manager: "it looked almost the- exact same.

We won that game an- we went on- to the championship then, too.- when he stepped up the other- night, i kinda knew - what he was capable of doing.

I- mean, he had multiple walk-offs- in biloxi.

He' s known- - - - as the opossum wrangler."

- check out phillips, the opossum- wrangler, on- the diamond again tuesday night- for game 6 of the orld- series against the dodgers at 7- p-m on fox.

- - he's a boy with a love for-