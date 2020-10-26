Teacher Talks First Day Of Kindergarten Mask Policy

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 days ago

Henderson county kindergarten teachers are facing new hurdles -- with their students now required to wear masks as they head back into the buildings this week after a three week hiatus.

44news reporter marisa patwa is in henderson with a look at how the first day went.

"some of them don't really understand the concept of keeping it above your nose."

Getting little learners to focus is always a challenge but teaching kinderärtners with masks?

It's a whole new ball game for henderson county school educators -- with the policy in effect as of monday.

"--like phonemic awareness.

Just being able to see how the mouth move when you're making sounds.

That's kind of difficult.

As well as when you get those muffled sounds in there.

But we've just learned to start talking louder and a little more clearly.

So that's the biggest thing.

Is just them not being able to see our mouths move and our expressions all of the time."

The mask policy for kinderärtners is more of a preventative measure...they are not being blamed for an up tick of cases "we made the decision it was best to transition to that.

They are in the school bus, they are in hallways and the cafeteria, so we decided you know, the kindergarten students, as well as all of our students need to be required to wear a mask."

Now, while the high schoolers are more used to the masks they are facing some new changes as well.

"our high school moved to a block schedule this year -- just to cut down on the hallway times -- it's just a another safety protocol we've put in place here."

As for kindergarten teachers -- they are glad their students are masking up "it kind of fills the void that of if we're wearing the masks, the kids are wearing the masks, so over-all there's better protection."

The district's family resource coordinator can help families who can't afford masks-- reporting in henderson marisa patwa