One-On-One Interview With Joe Biden About Election, Fracking And Trump

Conservatopia Mayim Chayim 🇺🇸 🍊🍊🍊🍊 RT @TuckerCarlson: Tony Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden about China. The media have suppressed the story, but it’s real and it matter… 46 seconds ago
Joe Biden Says He'll Win 'Home State' Of PennsylvaniaKDKA's Jon Delano had a one-on-one interview with Joe Biden.
False information gets past security measures on social mediaSocial media users post political memes with fake content despite Facebook's measures to stop it.
One-On-One Interview With Joe BidenWith a little more than a week left until Election Day, KDKA political editor Jon Delano sat down with former vice president Joe Biden.