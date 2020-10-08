CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at National War Memorial on Infantry Day.

They paid tribute in Delhi on October 27.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of The Sikh Regiment.