CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.
The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of The Sikh Regiment.
Top Indian Army officials were seen in New Delhi at the National War Memorial on Tuesday. The officials had gathered on the occasion of Infantry Day. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane were seen at the National War Memorial. The officials paid tribute at NWM. Indian Army observes Infantry Day every year on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. The troops were airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to push back Pakistan supported intruders in 1847. Watch the video for more.
US delegation led by US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper, met Indian delegation led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on October 26. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present in the meeting. Esper is in India to attend 2+2 ministerial dialogue.
As the novel coronavirus spreads around the globe more people are coming up with creative ways to avoid unnecessary touching. In a recent incident, US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster greeted Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh with elbow bumps. The incident took place after the delegation meet between representatives of both the countries in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister of Health Satyendar Jain on October 26 met Mayors of all the three municipal corporations, who sat on 'dharna' outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They are protesting over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the municipal corporation. The Mayors are not ready to move until meeting with CM Kejriwal.
In a bid to revive the domestic golf tourism industry, The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department organised a golf tournament at Pahalgam golf course during its two-day autumn festival which concluded on October 18 at Pahalgam to attract golfers to Kashmir valley. Local Participants of this golf tournament hailed this step taken by the UT administration as it will help to revive the golf tourism in Kashmir valley.
Government has sanctioned Rs four crore to upgrade soil test labs in Kashmir for the benefit of farmers of the Valley. This funding is approved by the ministry of agriculture government of India is to improve the infrastructure of soil testing labs in Kashmir Valley. Maximum people of the Valley do agriculture and horticulture to earn money. Due to lack of soil testing facilities, the farmers here could not manage to produce good paddy crop and fruits. The amount sanctioned by the government will be spent in ten soil testing labs of Kashmir and each lab will get Rs forty lakh. This funding on soil testing laboratories will help to improve the agriculture sector in Kashmir and farmers will also get good amount because of the improved quality of their produce.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'shastra puja' or customary worship of weapons, at Sukna War Memorial in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to martyrs and laid a wreath at the memorial. Singh..
On Dussehra, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed "Shastra Puja" at Sikkim's Sukna War Memorial amid the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. He was accompanied by army chief General Manoj Mukund..