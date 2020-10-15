Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study estimates exposure to air pollution increases COVID-19 deaths by 15% worldwide

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Study estimates exposure to air pollution increases COVID-19 deaths by 15% worldwide

Study estimates exposure to air pollution increases COVID-19 deaths by 15% worldwide

Long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of dying from COVID-19 and, for the first time, a study has estimated the proportion of deaths from the coronavirus that could be attributed to the exacerbating effects of air pollution for every country in the world.

The study, published in Cardiovascular Research on Tuesday, estimated that about 15% of deaths worldwide from COVID-19 could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution.

In Europe the proportion was about 19%, in North America it was 17%, and in East Asia about 27%.

In their CVR paper, the researchers write that these proportions are an estimate of "the fraction of COVID-19 deaths that could be avoided if the population were exposed to lower counterfactual air pollution levels without fossil fuel-related and other anthropogenic [caused by humans] emissions".

One limitation of the research is that epidemiological data from the US were collected at the level of counties rather than from individuals, which means that it is more difficult to exclude confounding factors.

Even though 20 factors that could affect the results were accounted for, additional factors cannot be excluded.

A second limitation is that data have been collected in middle- to high-income countries (China, US, and corroborated by data from Europe); the calculations were carried out for the whole world, meaning that the results for low-income countries may be less robust.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg slams Victorian government for strict lockdown measures

 Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has criticised strict lockdown measures that have been in place in Victoria, saying 'this lockdown has not come without a price'. It..
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian 'cautious' about opening to Victoria, as Tasmania reveals plan to reopen to NSW

 There are two new local cases of COVID-19 in NSW as Gladys Berejiklian says she wants to open the Victorian border "as soon as we can" and Tasmania announces..
SBS

Covid: Protests erupt across Italy over anti-virus measures

 Police clashed with demonstrators in Milan, Turin and Naples shortly after new rules came into force.
BBC News

East Asia East Asia Eastern region of Asia


North America North America Continent

OnePlus announces two new affordable Nord phones

 The OnePlus N10 5G has four rear cameras and is powered by a Snapdragon 690. | Image: OnePlus

OnePlus has announced a pair of new phones for its..
The Verge
First 'murder hornet' nest eradicated in U.S. [Video]

First 'murder hornet' nest eradicated in U.S.

[NFA] Entomologists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said it had tracked and eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in North America. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Fish exposed to even small amounts of estrogen produce fewer males

 A biologist conducted experiments with North American...
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Exposure To Air Pollution Increases COVID-19 Deaths By 15% Worldwide

Exposure To Air Pollution Increases COVID-19 Deaths By 15% Worldwide Long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of dying from COVID-19 and,...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this

RameshC66068551

Ramesh Chander Goyal @moefcc @MoHFW_INDIA @CPCB_OFFICIAL @DPCC_pollution @ArvindKejriwal May like to see please. Study estimates expos… https://t.co/tURghYhRjC 8 minutes ago

bioengineerorg

Bioengineer.org Study estimates exposure to air pollution increases COVID-19 deaths by 15% ... https://t.co/7ia1zT59Nz #Cardiology… https://t.co/5bpoazbqed 30 minutes ago

ecobearwitness

Bearing Witness for Ecology etc Study estimates exposure to air pollution increases COVID-19 deaths by 15% worldwide: EurekAlert… https://t.co/fJZTn4iCFv 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

18% Of COVID-19 Deaths In U.S. Linked To Air Pollution [Video]

18% Of COVID-19 Deaths In U.S. Linked To Air Pollution

Up to 15% of all COVID-19 deaths globally may be linked to long-term exposure to air pollution. In addition, 18% of fatalities caused by the virus in the United States are linked to it as well. This..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
40% COVID cases can increase during winters on daily basis in India: Cardiologist [Video]

40% COVID cases can increase during winters on daily basis in India: Cardiologist

Air Quality Index (AQI) of national capital remained in poor condition on October 19 amid fear of coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to ANI, the Senior Director of Interventional Cardiology in Max Super..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Can deep-sea mining help the environment? [Video]

Can deep-sea mining help the environment?

Mining companies and governments will soon be allowed to extract minerals from the deep-ocean floor. These rare metals are vital for a more environmentally sustainable future on land, but at what cost..

Credit: The Economist     Duration: 10:15Published