Peshawar blast: Students dead in huge explosion, many wounded | Oneindia News

At least 7 students were killed and scores were injured in a blast in a madarsa in Pakistan's Peshawar.

A blast ripped through the religious school in north western Pakistan as more than 60 students were taking lessons there.

Two teachers are also reportedly wounded in the blast, the cause of which is yet unknown.

