Peshawar blast: Students dead in huge explosion, many wounded

Peshawar blast: Students dead in huge explosion, many wounded

Peshawar blast: Students dead in huge explosion, many wounded | Oneindia News

At least 7 students were killed and scores were injured in a blast in a madarsa in Pakistan's Peshawar.

A blast ripped through the religious school in north western Pakistan as more than 60 students were taking lessons there.

Two teachers are also reportedly wounded in the blast, the cause of which is yet unknown.

Ansuomni

Ansu Tomar Students were reading the Quran here, that is when the explosion occurred: Peshawar police Several dead in blast a… https://t.co/RknSBiThj7 17 minutes ago

M_Osamaa_

M Osama Munir Extremely sad news.💔 Blast in a Madarsa in Dir colony while Darse Quran was being held.. 7 students dead while many… https://t.co/HiqcN0Y5jl 33 minutes ago

imrichie13

imravikumar @ndtv 7 Students Killed, Scores Injured In Blast At Madrassa In #Peshawar https://t.co/xAJhbKiw1A https://t.co/eqmb9705O9 38 minutes ago

Its_Turab_khan

Turab khan RT @ndtv: 7 Students Killed, Scores Injured In Blast At Madrassa In #Peshawar https://t.co/1PBeiOVY5T https://t.co/mTVXRIMSRI 42 minutes ago

DrIndiano

INDIANO BOMB TRAINING WAS BEING GIVEN IN THE MADARASSA 7 Students Killed, Scores Injured In Blast At Madrassa In Peshawa… https://t.co/Fr2giEX9O2 51 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV 7 Students Killed, Scores Injured In Blast At Madrassa In #Peshawar https://t.co/1PBeiOVY5T https://t.co/mTVXRIMSRI 56 minutes ago

Izhar2u

Izharullah At least four students dead and a nearly 70 sustained injuries after a bomb blast hit a seminary in Peshawar’s Dir… https://t.co/Ao3sD7QzvV 2 hours ago

zainnwho

Z Bomb blast in #Peshawar's seminary has left 7 students and teachers dead while 70 students have been injured due to… https://t.co/2TjXcmYKaE 2 hours ago


