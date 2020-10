'Ashley will want full support for PL PPV review' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:21s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Ashley will want full support for PL PPV review' Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will want 'full support' from fellow Premier League clubs over his request for current pay-per-view arrangements to be reviewed, says his spokesperson Keith Bishop. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this