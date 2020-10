Faridabad shooting: Woman student attacked outside college | Oneindia News

A horrifying daylight murderwas caught on CCTV footage in Faridabad outside Aggarwal college on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman student was shot dead by 2 youths as she was walking home after appearing for an exam.

Police are calling it a 'revenge killing' as the victim had complained about the main accused before.

