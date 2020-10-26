Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity

Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane took the integrity pledge to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Both of them reiterated that they would lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in the public interest.

They also swore to perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner, which are the qualities synonymous with the morals and tradition of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Central Vigilance Commission in its efforts to ensure a policy of 'Zero Tolerance towards Corruption', has decided that Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 27 to November 2.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bipin Rawat Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff

CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day [Video]

CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at National War Memorial on Infantry Day. They paid tribute in Delhi on October 27. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of The Sikh Regiment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published
Infantry Day: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief Naravane at National War Memorial [Video]

Infantry Day: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief Naravane at National War Memorial

Top Indian Army officials were seen in New Delhi at the National War Memorial on Tuesday. The officials had gathered on the occasion of Infantry Day. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane were seen at the National War Memorial. The officials paid tribute at NWM. Indian Army observes Infantry Day every year on October 27 to mark the landing of first Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. The troops were airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to push back Pakistan supported intruders in 1847. Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:16Published

Manoj Mukund Naravane Manoj Mukund Naravane Chief of Army Staff


Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces


Central Vigilance Commission


Indian Armed Forces Indian Armed Forces Combined military forces of India


Tweets about this

takeonedigital

Take One Digital Network Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane pay tribute at the Na… https://t.co/iz4unW0mwf 50 minutes ago

Vishu35780685

Vishu RT @ANI: #WATCH| Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane pay tribute at National… 54 minutes ago

Lalitsh040899

Lalit sharma #Breaking | Watch: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat addresses a gathering of Indian Army officers. https://t.co/CWG0yYASM2 2 hours ago

subodhmishra92

subodh k. mishra RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Watch: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat addresses a gathering of Indian Army officers. https://t.co/eq8EBrG… 3 hours ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW #Breaking | Watch: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat addresses a gathering of Indian Army officers. https://t.co/eq8EBrGa5x 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: US Ambassador to India, CDS Bipin Rawat greet each other with elbow bumps [Video]

Watch: US Ambassador to India, CDS Bipin Rawat greet each other with elbow bumps

As the novel coronavirus spreads around the globe more people are coming up with creative ways to avoid unnecessary touching. In a recent incident, US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster greeted Chief..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper [Video]

Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper

US delegation led by US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper, met Indian delegation led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on October 26. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published