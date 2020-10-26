Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane took the integrity pledge to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Both of them reiterated that they would lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in the public interest.

They also swore to perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner, which are the qualities synonymous with the morals and tradition of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Central Vigilance Commission in its efforts to ensure a policy of 'Zero Tolerance towards Corruption', has decided that Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 27 to November 2.

