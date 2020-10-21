Global  
 

Olmsted County Elections preparing for high voter turnout

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by election day.

Mph thank you.

We're exactly one week away from election day and officials are predicting 2020 to have the biggest voter turn out in years.

As we told you yesterday on daybreak, the number of early votes has already surpassed the number from 20?

"*16.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins checked in with olmsted county to see how many voters have already cast their ballot.

Madelyne?/// brooke.

I stopped at the olmsted county elections office and the line stretched down the hallway and around the corner.

And with social distancing?

"*it sure seemed packed.

Staff is anticipating these days leading up to election will be even busier.

I'm told one in three registered voters here in olmsted county have already voted... whether it was in?

"*person at the elections office or by mail.

Direct balloting will also be kicking off today.

That's another opportunity for voters to cast their ballot absentee at the elections office or government center ?

"*?

"* but with direct balloting, voters will put their ballot directly into the tabulator machine... just like what takes place on election day.

Election manager, katie smith, tells me if you voted at home and want to return it in?

"* person... it has to be turned in to the elections office by 3 pm on election day.

You cannot drop it off at your polling place ?

"*?

"* you have to vote an election day "just the sooner you can get your ballot brought back in if you received by mail, the better.

We do have our drop off locations.

You can drop them off directly to our elections staff either here at the olmsted county elections office or at the government center."

If you returned your ballot by mail... you can call the olmsted county elections office to make thank you madelyne.

Mail?

"*in ballots must be postmarked by election day.

And again... if you're absentee voting , you must return




