Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout

[NFA] With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of state's office said on Friday.
That’s more than the total number of votes cast in the state than in the 2016 race.
Early voting has set records this year across the board.
According to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida - nationwide voter turnout is already approaching 60% of the 2016 total.
Texas is the second state, along with Hawaii, to already surpass its 2016 total.
Some voters in the lone star state says the stakes are higher this time around: “I've never been a political person until this election honestly.
I'm just really concerned about our country and where it's headed right now.” “Texans in general are pretty fed up with how things have been.” With turnout so high, Democrats are in a last-minute bid to flip the deep red state blue.
Biden's running mate Kamala Harris toured the state on Friday urging voters not to let up: "Today is the last day of early voting in Texas and you all have been doing your thing!
…There is so much at stake and so many reasons to vote." Texas hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1976.
The Trump campaign has claimed - according to its own internal analysis - that the president is ahead by hundreds of thousands of votes among early ballots.
"Texas - we're doing very well." And while Donald Trump took the state by 9 percentage points in 2016, polls suggest Democratic nominee Joe Biden is effectively tied with the president in Texas.
Since Donald Trump's ascension to the presidency in 2016, relations with the EU have often been turbulent, not least over trade. Unreported Europe investigates how the outcome of the upcoming election may affect tariffs and taxes which have flown in either direction during the last four years. View on euronews
U.S. Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii decried the expected confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, describing the rush to elevate her as "rank hypocrisy" and illustrative of what the Senate had become.
President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week. Gloria Tso reports.
[NFA] The two U.S. presidential candidates will field questions from voters in two different televised events at the same time, in a slot that was meant to hold their second presidential debate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Just before the Democratic National Convention in mid-August, Joe Biden led with a 51% to 42% edge over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Now, both conventions are over. And according to CNN's poll of polls, Biden is still in the lead at 51% to Trump's 43%. For Biden, the DNC was a smooth four days, in which he demonstrated that the doddering caricature of him painted by Trump was wrong.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots across closed. CNN reports that the move has caused fears that President Donald Trump and Republicans want to suppress the..
