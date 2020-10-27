‘Dynastic corruption part of political tradition in some states’: PM Modi

PM Modi spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and said that ‘dynastic corruption’ is a big impediment in the progress of the country.

‘Today, I am going to mention another big challenge before you.

This challenge has been gradually growing in the past decades and has taken a formidable form in the country.

This is the challenge of dynastic corruption that is, corruption which is carried forward by one generation after another,’ PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also added that ‘dynastic corruption’ had become a part of political tradition in some states.

The prime minister said there is a need to have systemic checks, effective audits, capacity building and training against corruption.

‘Be it corruption, economic offences, drugs network, money laundering, terrorism or terror funding, all these are connected to each other.

So, we need to work together with a holistic approach against corruption, through systemic checks, effective audits and capacity building and training,’ the Prime Minister said.

Watch the full video for all the details.