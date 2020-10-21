California's Disneyland to Open More Shops and Dining Options As Park Remains Closed

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said land laws in the valley were regressive and anti-people. The Centre on Tuesday notified rules allowing outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52Published
Disneyland is likely to be closed for several more weeks after new guidelines were announced for theme parks in California. Theme Parks can reopen when the county where they are located in is outside..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30Published