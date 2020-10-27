Family Of Walter Wallace Jr. Calls For Peace After Fatal Police Shooting, Looting In City

boo thang 👻 My heart goes out to Walter Wallace Jr.'s family, especially his parents. To do everything you can and watch your c… https://t.co/Slxqq2aY7T 3 hours ago
Aquillin Hayes #fulfilled How y’all feel about the Walter Wallace situation...
Man has mental issues.
Family wants to deescalate.
Family cal… https://t.co/J25VvIpFl4 7 hours ago
Stevie Valle Yet another shining example of why #DefundThePolice needs to happen. They are not qualified to handle a mental heal… https://t.co/ulSmdeuPYm 9 hours ago
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Issue Statement On Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In PhiladelphiaReactions continue to pour in after Philadelphia police fatally shot a Black man armed with a knife in West Philadelphia Monday.
Looting, Vandalism Breaks Out After Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In West PhiladelphiaMatt Petrillo reports.
Philadelphia DA Krasner Speaks About Investigation Into Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.Krasner says his office has received some body camera footage of the shooting.