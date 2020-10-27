Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Two firefighters have been critically injured battling one of two out-of- control wildfires burning in southern california.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated as the blue ridge fire and silverado fire burns dangerously close to homes and freeways.

The silverado fire... burning in orange county... quadrupled in size monday... fueled by the high winds and extremely dry conditions were were telling about yesterday.

Fire officials say a power line may have played a role in igniting the silverado fire.

L3: nation view white bus stop