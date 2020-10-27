Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CA Fires

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
CA Fires
10/27/2020_CAFires

Two firefighters have been critically injured battling one of two out-of- control wildfires burning in southern california.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated as the blue ridge fire and silverado fire burns dangerously close to homes and freeways.

The silverado fire... burning in orange county... quadrupled in size monday... fueled by the high winds and extremely dry conditions were were telling about yesterday.

Fire officials say a power line may have played a role in igniting the silverado fire.

L3: nation view white bus stop




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Neighbours, family pull elderly Gisborne man to safety from fire

Neighbours, family pull elderly Gisborne man to safety from fire Family and neighbours rescued an elderly man from a fire that engulfed a house in Gisbourne on Kara...
New Zealand Herald - Published

2020 AUSTIN INNO ON FIRE

No one foresaw 2020 being the scary and confounding roller-coaster it has become. But innovators, by...
bizjournals - Published

Amazon’s Fire tablets are getting new smart home controls

Amazon’s Fire tablets are getting new smart home controls Image: Amazon Amazon is adding a new menu to select Fire tablets to control Alexa-compatible smart...
The Verge - Published


Tweets about this

PiraTechnics

PiraTechnics #BLM I have a space at my place as well, mutuals HMU in dms if you've been displaced by the fires https://t.co/dfWasEFSgM 1 second ago

AnyasoOdinaka

Anyassor Odinaka RT @ChinasaNworu: “If Nigerian Govt Can Not Stop Us, Who The Hell Is Wike” – Nnamdi Kanu Fires @POTUS @SkyNewsBreak @MaziNnamdiKanu @AJEngl… 2 seconds ago

PotionClass

JP 🍭🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 RT @NatGeo: Three of the largest fires in state history have burned this year—covering nearly 700,000 acres https://t.co/qkBjCSyBMe 7 seconds ago

dobetter4848

Jer Roberts @Tazerface16 We had snow today. Of course we don't have the devastating fires. Damn Nature has a way of kicking man's butt... 8 seconds ago

punkscience8

(((Stargazer Alpaca))) RT @TuftThomas: @Nataya @JoyAnnReid @chrislhayes @Lawrence @NicolleDWallace @maddow @MaddowBlog Watched Shep Smith on CNBC. So far he’s cov… 12 seconds ago

imyourh35379927

ImYourHuckleberry @MarcusBeam1 @TimTravis2 If he loses, I think there is a good possibility that he still fires both of them. And do… https://t.co/MLWBL6T7xo 20 seconds ago

6_LORDY_9

LORDY RT @Nedsfeed: Gota think the fires a risk too 21 seconds ago

sugarwinged

Snooze Watching updates on the SoCal wild fires like https://t.co/FchpohDa1Z 22 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Denver7 News 5 PM | Tuesday, October 27 [Video]

Denver7 News 5 PM | Tuesday, October 27

Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 5 PM | Tuesday, October 27.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 08:58Published
Colorado family who lost home in East Troublesome Fire describes having minutes to evacuate [Video]

Colorado family who lost home in East Troublesome Fire describes having minutes to evacuate

Matt Reed’s recently completed log home is a total loss, including nearly everything his family owned.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:34Published
AirTracker7 flies over Grand County folllowing East Troublesome Fire [Video]

AirTracker7 flies over Grand County folllowing East Troublesome Fire

AirTracker7 flew over the grand Lake area in Grand County to get a scope of what had and had not been damaged by the East Troublesome Fire.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 19:30Published