One shot dead after clash during Durga puja procession in Bihar's Munger

One person was killed and several were injured after police allegedly opened fire following ruckus during a procession of Goddess Durga on October 26 in Bihar's Munger.

The police claimed that the person died when someone from the crowd fired.

Police resorted to baton charge on a group carrying Goddess Durga for the immersion.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Around 20 policemen also sustained injuries during stone pelting.

The police also recovered three 'desi kattas' (country-made pistols) with some live cartridges.

Speaking on the heartbreaking incident, city's Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh said that unidentified person from the crowd fired leading to man's death.

"During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements restored to stone pelting which injured 20 policemen after this someone from the crowd fired leading to one death.

Situation is under control," said Singh after the violent clash.