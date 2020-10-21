Bihar polls 2020: Voting for first phase underway; over 1,000 candidates in fray
First phase of polling in the three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections is underway.
Over 1,000 candidates are in the fray for this phase.
This election is India's first after the outbreak of Covid-19.
The election commission has directed all polling booths to follow Covid-19 guidelines during voting and counting of votes.
Officials deployed at polling stations were seen wearing masks & gloves.
Covid-19 patients will vote in the last hour of the day.
Election results will be announced on November 10.
