Bihar polls 2020: Voting for first phase underway; over 1,000 candidates in fray

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
First phase of polling in the three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections is underway.

Over 1,000 candidates are in the fray for this phase.

This election is India's first after the outbreak of Covid-19.

The election commission has directed all polling booths to follow Covid-19 guidelines during voting and counting of votes.

Officials deployed at polling stations were seen wearing masks & gloves.

Covid-19 patients will vote in the last hour of the day.

Election results will be announced on November 10.

Watch the full video for more.


Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav urges people to 'vote for change' [Video]

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav urges people to 'vote for change'

As voting of first phase commenced on 71 seats in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav urged people to excise their voting rights keeping in mind the issues that the state is facing. He further said that people should vote for a change. Tejashwi Yadav said, "It is a festival of democracy. I just want to urge people of Bihar to excise their voting right in order to see a change. For 15 years, this government has kept the youth unemployed, turned away from daily wage workers, poverty did not end, famine did not end and instead both health and education got adversely affected. Therefore, people who are excising vote should vote on issues. And today, unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar. And please vote to see a change."

Credit: ANI

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

L.A. Dodgers Win World Series, Justin Turner Pulled After Positive COVID Test

 Crazy news about Dodgers star Justin Turner who was taken out of the the game in the 8th inning, because a COVID test came back positive during the game!!!..
TMZ.com
Bihar polls: COVID-19 measures taken in all booths, informs Magadh IG [Video]

Bihar polls: COVID-19 measures taken in all booths, informs Magadh IG

Voting for the first phase of Bihar Elections commenced on October 28 under which total of 1,066 candidates are in fray for 71 seats. Speaking to ANI in Gaya, Inspector General (IG) of Magadh Range, Rakesh Rathi said, "We have taken all security measures in every polling booth. Adequate security forces have been deployed. COVID-19 measures have also been taken in all the booths."

Credit: ANI

Voting begins in Gaya for Phase 1 of Bihar polls [Video]

Voting begins in Gaya for Phase 1 of Bihar polls

Voting for the first phase of Bihar Elections commenced in Bihar's Gaya. Total of 1,066 candidates are in fray for 71 seats in Bihar. People deployed on polling duties were seen wearing masks and..

Credit: ANI
Bihar polls: First phase to see voting on 71 seats, officials leave for polling stations [Video]

Bihar polls: First phase to see voting on 71 seats, officials leave for polling stations

Citizens of Bihar are ready to choose their next state government as the assembly polls will kick start from October 28. The first phase will see 71 of the 243 seats go to polls. Polling parties in..

Credit: ANI
EVMs to be used for 1st time in Leh council polls [Video]

EVMs to be used for 1st time in Leh council polls

Political campaigning and rallies have been ended ahead of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election scheduled to take place on October 22 in which people of the region are going to..

Credit: ANI