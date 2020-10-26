Bihar Polls 2020: Voting in 1st phase underway, amid Coronavirus guidelines|Oneindia News

Global  
 

All eyes on the first election under the Coronavirus Pandemic that will set the stage for the elections due early next year.

First phase of polling in the three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections began in 71 of the 243 assembly constituencies of the state this morning.

Over 1,000 candidates are in the fray for this phase.

Officials deployed at polling stations are seen wearing masks & gloves.

Covid-19 patients will vote in the last hour of the day.

As per the poll body's guidelines, the maximum number of voters for a polling booth has been lowered from 1,600 to 1,000.

The voting hours have also been extended by one hour until 6 pm.

Politics has been raging in Bihar ever since the poll bugle was sounded with politicians takingpot shots at each other.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth straight term and his first after he partnered with the BJP again.

